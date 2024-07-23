Kamehameha-Maui’s Palmeira circles back to join Rainbow baseball

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

Catcher Konnor Palmeira is rounding the bases and heading home.

Palmeira, a 2020 Kamehameha-Maui graduate, said he has signed an agreement to join the University of Hawaii baseball team. Palmeira played for the Rainbow Warriors in 2021, but then transferred after the ensuing fall semester.

Palmeira will compete for the catcher’s void created when DallasJ Duarte completed his NCAA eligibility and Austin Machado signed a free-agent contract with the Atlanta Braves.

Palmeira hit .323 with eight home runs in 50 games in 2022, his lone semester at Everett Community College. He transferred to Cal State Bakersfield, where he has played the past two seasons.

After hitting .278 in 2023, he was limited to 10 games this past season because of an injury. But he qualified to count 2024 as a redshirt year. When CSUB coach Jeremy Beard exited the program in May, Palmeira entered the transfer portal.

“I was in the middle of uncertainty,” Palmeira said of the CSUB situation. “Overall, it was a blessing,” noting the injury allowed him a fifth NCAA season. “The door opened up and there was an opportunity. I wanted to come home and make it full circle.”

Palmeira said UH coach Rich Hill made the initial contact.

“I wasn’t expecting that,” Palmeira said. “I was very grateful. Coach Rich got to see me play through Bakersfield and Everett. I’m so grateful he kept an eye on me.”

Palmeira welcomed reuniting with Hill, who succeeded Mike Trapasso as UH’s head coach in June 2021. “I played in the fall (of 2021) for Coach Rich,” Palmeira said. “I thought he was a great coach. But I thought it was time for me to play (junior college) ball. I thought there would be a little more opportunity, and then go from there.”

Palmeira was a catcher, third baseman and first baseman during his first UH stint. He said he eventually determined “I enjoyed catching more than anything else. Catching, I think, is where I’m the best as a player. I think that’s the position for me.”

Hunter Faildo and Makana Olaso also are competing for the catcher’s job. Faildo, a Mililani High graduate, transferred from Pima Community College last year. Olaso, who is transferring from Palomar College, led California community college hitters with 20 home runs and 76 RBIs in 47 games.

In summer ball, UH pitcher/designated hitter Itsuki Takemoto and outfielder/first baseman Ben Zeigler-Namoa were named Cape Cod League all-stars.

Kendren Kinzie, Tate Shima and Freddie Rodriguez were selected as West Coast League all-stars.