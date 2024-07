Scoreboard – July 23, 2024

From as low as $12.95 /mo.

Calendar

TODAY

No live sporting events scheduled.

WEDNESDAY

No live sporting events scheduled.

BASEBALL

CAL RIPKEN PACIFIC

SOUTHWEST REGIONALS

Saturday

9u

At Galt, California

Semifinals

Hawaii Kai Elite 9, Manoa Youth Baseball 0

Championship

Hawaii Kai Elite 5, Visalia, Calif. 0

Hawaii Kai Elite earns an automatic berth into the 2025 10u World Series next

summer.

Tournament honors

Defensive Player of the Tournament:

Ashton Butcher

Offensive Player of the Tournament:

Kepa Koga

Best Hitter: Austin Cruz

10u

At Kingsburg, California

Semifinals

Manoa Youth Baseball 12,

Rohnert Park, Calif. 2

Championship

Manoa Youth Baseball 12,

Kingsburg, Calif. 1

Manoa Youth Baseball advances to the 10u World Series in Crown, Ind.

Tournament honors

Most Outstanding Player: Slade Joseph

All-Tournament: Camden Yamamoto; Ethan Onizuka

Sportsmanship Award: Cade Onizuka

11u

At Fallon, Nevada

Semifinals

OBRL Westside Bombers 1,

Laguna, Calif. 0

Hawaii Kai FEAR 7, Hanford, Calif. 1

Championship

Hawaii Kai FEAR 2,

OBRL Westside Bombers 0

Tournament honors

Most Outstanding Player:

Jackson Marshall

All-Tournament: Kaikea Nishiyama

**Hawaii Kai FEAR won the

Sportsmanship Award

12u

At Patsy Mink Regional Park, Waipio

OBRL Homegrown advances to the 12u World Series in Branson, Mo.

Most Outstanding Player:

Kahanu Demello

All-Tournament: Bear Arindain; Kamau Perreira; Troy Sumimoto; Urijah Zeller

SOCCER

2024 UH Women’s Schedule

Thu., Aug. 15 vs. Ga. Southern 7 p.m.

Sun., Aug. 18 vs. Utah State 2:30 p.m.

Wed., Aug. 21 vs. Baylor 7 p.m.

Thu., Aug. 22 vs. Portland 7 p.m.

Thu., Aug. 29 vs. Air Force 7 p.m.

Sun., Sept. 1 vs. No. Dakota St. 4 p.m.

Thu., Sept. 5 at Seattle 4 p.m.

Sun., Sept. 8 at E. Washington 10 a.m.

Thu., Sept. 12 at Portland St. 3 p.m.

Thu., Sept. 19 vs. UC Davis! 7 p.m.

Sun. Sept. 22 vs. Hawaii Pacific 4 p.m.

Thu., Sept. 26 vs. CSU Bakersfield! 7 p.m.

Thu., Oct. 3 at CS Northridge! 4 p.m.

Sun., Oct. 6 vs. CS Fullerton! 4 p.m.

Thu. Oct. 10 at UC San Diego! 4 p.m.

Sun., Oct. 13 at UC Irvine! 3 p.m.

Sun., Oct. 20 vs. UC Riverside! TBD

Thu., Oct. 24 at Cal Poly! 4 p.m.

Sun., Oct. 27 at UCSB! 2 p.m.

Thu., Oct. 31 vs. Long Beach St.! 7 p.m.

Home games at Waipio Peninsula Soccer

Stadium

!—Big West game