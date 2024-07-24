Letter: Democrat obfuscation will result in Trump win

When Trump was first elected, I was so concerned for the future of our country that I spent nearly a year protesting in front of the Trump International Hotel in Waikiki and visiting our congressional delegation’s offices at the Federal Building in downtown Honolulu with like-minded constituents. Eight years later, the Democratic Party machine made a gutless attempt to convince us Joe Biden was competent to be president, even after the whole world watched the car wreck that was the presidential debate. Biden is the proverbial emperor with no clothes. Ironically, this short-sighted plan will result in not only Trump 2.0, but a significant advantage for downballot Republican candidates in every federal, state and local election.

As for me, while I will be voting in November, the top of my ballot will be noticeably blank and for good reason.

Andrew Daisuke Stewart

Downtown Honolulu

