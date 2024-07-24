Letter: Follow the money, stamp out political corruption

With many House and Senate seats on the ballot, we the voters have an urgent opportunity to make our voices heard. We must send a message that pay for play, corruption, influence peddling and lack of transparency will not be acceptable.

Recent news articles have raised this issue to the level of a scandal. We now know who gives big money to which candidates and, thus, gets state contracts. I am looking for candidates who who have integrity, ethics, courage and a willingness to look at the many critical issues facing our state.

It is not too late to ask your candidates where they stand on public financing, term limits and transparency. Look at where the money comes from to support your candidates. Ask lots of questions and vote!

Barbara Mathews

Kailua

