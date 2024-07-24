Letter: JD Vance not the right choice for running mate

Donald Trump made a strategic blunder in choosing JD Vance as a running mate. He served his ego rather than strengthen his political appeal in choosing a “mini me.” Like Kamala Harris, Vance is a lightweight on national and government leadership experience.

For all Republicans, and for Trump himself, a better choice would be a seasoned, well-tested national leader with successful executive government experience. Nikki Haley is one such candidate. She could bring along with her Republicans who voted against Trump. Moreover, she would appeal to suburban women, especially because of her more rational views on abortion. She would more likely win over disaffected Democrats and independents than would Vance. And she would do as well or better than Vance in helping Trump win the Rust Belt.

But the die is cast. Time to rock and roll.

Rick Klemm

Kailua

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter