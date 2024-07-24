Letter: Trump foreign policy is detriment to democracy

It is essential to pay attention to what has been happening recently. Many Americans were concerned about President Biden’s age — if elected, Trump would be older than Biden is now before his term would be over. Many voters are now saying they will vote for Trump out of sympathy for the attempted assassination. Remember, Trump for years has often praised President Putin and suggested he would scale back vital U.S. military aid to Ukraine. Without American support, Putin would probably have won the war against Ukraine. If Putin gets the upper hand, attacking America to expand his empire could be in our future.

At the age of 92, I am concerned about the future of my country and democracy. Trump is a me-first dictator, while Biden has gracefully resigned for the love of his country. Please vote.

Sylvia Mitchell

Mililani

