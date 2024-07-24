Letter: Voters must decide on presidential candidate

Wednesday, July 24, 2024
Why is everyone talking about Kamala Harris as though she’s the anointed Democratic presidential candidate? If she is our presidential candidate, we’re doomed. The only ticket to beating Trump is a Gavin Newsom and Gretchen Whitmer ticket; we’d have both California and Michigan, the latter a battleground state. There is no energy with Harris; she couldn’t even reassure and win over the small group of donors she recently met with. We rank and file Democrats should have a choice by holding an open primary and letting real democracy play out.
Let the people decide!
Gail Ishikawa
Wahiawa
