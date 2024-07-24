Off the news: Delta still reeling from Friday tech outage

Companies are grappling with fallout from Friday’s technology outage, triggered by a faulty update CrowdStrike pushed out for its widely-used cybersecurity software. Travel industry firms, including major airlines, were heavily impacted, leaving hundreds of thousands of passengers stranded as flights were canceled. Delta was still working to restore its systems and get customers to their destinations on Monday.

Hawaii residents were left largely unaffected, though some experienced travel or health care disruptions, or knew someone who did, according to an informal Star-Advertiser poll. The thankfully short-lived fiasco serves as a reminder of how quickly things can go wrong in our interconnected world.