Local 5 workers picket Waikiki hotels, plan strike vote as bargaining grows tense
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
More than a hundred Local 5 members gathered Tuesday in the lobby at Hilton Hawaiian Village to demonstrate and picket through Waikiki for new contracts, which expired June 30.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
