Honolulu 12U softball advances to semifinal

By Star-Advertiser staff
Honolulu beat Washington (Utah) 3-2 at the Little League 12U Softball West Regional on Tuesday in San Bernardino, Calif.
Shelby Nagatori pitched a five-hitter with no walks and five strikeouts, and Skyla-Kruse Moniz-Fa‘alafua scored the go-ahead run in the bottom of the fifth for Honolulu (2-1).
Honolulu will play the loser of Dublin (Northern California)/Willcox (Ariz.) in Thursday’s semifinal at 2:45 p.m. The game will be broadcast on ESPN.
The final is Friday at 2:45 p.m. The winner of Dublin/Willcox will advance to this game.
Honolulu lost to Willcox 2-0 on Sunday, and beat Quartz Hill (Southern California) 8-7 on Monday.
Local tennis teams earn academic honors
The Hawaii women’s tennis team on Tuesday received the Intercollegiate Tennis Association Division I Academic Team Award.
At the Division II level, the Chaminade and Hawaii Pacific women’s teams were honored.
To qualify, teams must have a 3.20 GPA or better.
The Rainbow Wahine also had seven players and the UH men had a pair earn ITA Scholar-Athlete Awards, which is for student-athletes with a 3.50 GPA or better during the 2023-24 academic term.
The Chaminade women had eight players and the Hawaii Pacific women had five earn ITA Scholar-Athlete Awards.