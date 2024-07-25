Column: Improve public charging network to goose Hawaii EV adoption

Hawaii has enthusiastically embraced electric vehicles (EVs), with more than 32,000 registered EVs and an annual growth rate of over 25%. With a growing number of EVs on the road, a robust public charging network is crucial for more equitable and widespread adoption and encourages EV rentals for our visitor industry.

Residents are attracted to EVs due to their lower operating costs, environmental benefits, and superior driving experience. The growing choices of affordable long-range EVs and generous rebates further incentivize ownership.

Many Hawaii EV owners charge their cars at home. Those with access to a power outlet in their garage, carport or driveway find it easy to keep their EVs charged. A 240 volt outlet allows Level 2 charging, providing 25 miles of range per hour, enough to top off overnight. A standard 120 volt outlet can also be used, though it charges slower at 4 miles of range per hour — this may be sufficient for those driving less than 50 miles daily.

However, not everyone can charge an EV at home. Apartment and condo dwellers need access to reliable public charging stations, including Level 2 chargers and DC fast chargers, which replenish up to 50 miles of range in 15 minutes.

Hawaii has around 250 charging locations, according to PlugShare.com, but many more are needed. Some areas of the state don’t have public chargers, and many existing stations require repair. Fortunately, several efforts are underway to address these issues:

>> The Hawaii Department of Transportation is installing eleven National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) hubs, for a total of 44 DC fast chargers. The first four are already installed in Kahului.

>> Hawaii County is adding 22 new Level 2 charging ports at their Hilo and Kona offices.

>> Maui County is planning to install fourteen new Level 2 stations.

>> The City and County of Honolulu is tripling its charging stations to 30 by 2024.

>> Kauai County operates 15 Level 2 stations and plans to install DC Fast Chargers in Kapaa, Lihue, and Koloa.

>> Kauai Island Utility Cooperative operates dual-port Level 2 stations at two facilities and provides rebates for residential and commercial Level 2 station installations.

>> Hawaiian Electric is upgrading existing DC fast charger stations. It plans to install 150 new DC fast chargers and up to 150 dual-port Level 2 stations across its service territory (pending Public Utilities Commission approval).

>> Tesla has deployed 18 Superchargers on Oahu, with 12 more under construction in Kaneohe. These superchargers offer up to 250 kilowatts (200 miles of range in 15 minutes).

Commercial property owners are expanding Hawaii’s public charging infrastructure, with many public charging stations at shopping centers, stores, hotels, condos and workplaces. Those who have yet to act can avail of significant funding opportunities for upgrading and installing charging stations: Hawaii Energy offers up to $4,500 and $45,000 rebates for Level 2 and DC fast charger stations, respectively, and Federal Tax Credits can cover up to $100,000 for some installations. These incentives enable property owners to better support their customers, employees or tenants’ EV charging needs and contribute to their sustainability efforts.

Hawaii’s relatively short commutes, the availability of affordable long-range EVs and the pocketbook benefits of driving electric make it an ideal place for EV ownership. Many residents already own EVs, and many more can, even with the current public charging system. Importantly, with various efforts underway to improve public charging, driving electric vehicles will soon be easier for those without access to home charging.

Hawaii is already a leader in EV adoption. Improvements in public charging will accelerate our progress and ensure that more can enjoy the benefits of EVs.

Noel Morin is President of the Hawaii EV Association; Tam Hunt is a lawyer and activist based on the Big Island, and a Hawaii EV Association board member.