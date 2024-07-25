Letter: Gun laws should include communal punishment

Hawaii needs to jail and fine not only a killer who uses a deadly weapon, but also the family, friends and any other people who supported them in gun ownership.

The attempted assassination of a political candidate — who was shot while speaking in front of his followers — is proof positive that people don’t understand the danger of gun ownership and its deadly results. Too many young owners or gun owners aren’t mentally mature. This is also true of adults in the room. So, people of Hawaii and those who lost loved ones: Who are you going to vote for?

Greg Tabasa

Moiliili

