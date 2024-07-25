Letter: Immunity decision not equal justice under law

Now that our conservative Supreme Court justices have created a major headache with its ruling on presidential immunity, will the court accept any and all decisions by a lower court judge on what is an “official act” or “unofficial act”? Very doubtful, as each and every decision against Trump will be appealed to SCOTUS. This only further delays any action against Trump for all he has done. Has any other president, except Nixon, needed immunity for any act, official or unofficial, during his presidency? To Nixon’s credit, he had the decency to resign rather than face impeachment.

Life is short and I do hope that I live long enough to witness a change in our SCOTUS, where all justices uphold the bedrock principle “equal justice under law.” For me, it is embarrassing that the current conservative justices gave up their dignity for Trump.

Gilbert Horita

Ala Moana

