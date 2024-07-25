Letter: Trump is an unorthodox, anti-American candidate

I agree with a recent letter writer. Yes, “God help us” if former president and current felon Donald Trump were re-elected. Not only did he disparage fallen soldiers who sacrificed their lives for freedom, Trump also boasts that he will imprison his perceived enemies such Attorney General Merrick Garland, former rival Hillary Clinton and others.

Putin imprisons his enemies. Do we want an American Putin in the White House? Tell me, have we ever heard a candidate for president talk like this? Are we so enamored with this former TV star that we have lost our minds?

Jean Toyama

Downtown Honolulu

