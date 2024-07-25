Letter: U.S. was much better off under Trump than Biden

I remember when Trump was president. Life was good, the economy was great, I was making pretty good money and my savings accounts were doing well. World leaders with questionable character did not act up. Even terrorists were frightened of him. I don’t recall any of them carrying out any major attacks on Americans and allies. In fact, Trump was working on normalizing relations with North Korea; the North Korean leader agreed to meet with Trump and tensions between the two Koreas were relieved.

Then Biden becomes president and does the opposite of what Trump did. We’ve had wars and Americans blindly support terrorism against Israel. The cost of living has gone up as Biden-era inflation wreaks havoc on the economy. Yet people think Biden is better than Trump.

Papu Lemamea

Wahiawa

