Off the news: Celebrate Sovereignty Restoration Day

Community arts and culture nonprofit Pu‘uhonua Society, La Ho‘iho‘i Ea and the national “Arts for Every Body” initiative have partnered to present an outdoor celebration 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Thomas Square, the site of the restoration of Hawaii’s sovereignty in 1843. More than 80 “storytellers, weavers, dancers, healers, voyagers, kapa makers, poets, musicians, photographers, lei makers, activists and creators” will participate in a day of free, family friendly experiences and activities, including lauhala (pandanus) weaving and ike niu (coconut knowledge) demos, art displays, live music and break-dancing.

The event is inspired by the concept of Ea, self-determination and sovereignty, and connects to La Ho‘iho‘i Ea’s annual celebration of Sovereignty Restoration Day, which is July 31.