Off the news: Confirmation online ballot with text, email

For those who still worry that putting a ballot in the mail or a drop box is like sending it into the ether: No worries are necessary. Voters are invited to sign up for ballot notifications. Using the right-hand list of links at elections.hawaii.gov, it’s the third one down. Both email and text options are available.

The notice informs the sender that “your 2024 Primary Election ballot has been received, validated, and accepted for counting.” There’s also a link to a “HI VOTED” virtual sticker.