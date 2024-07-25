Maui County commission endorses draft bill to ban short-term rentals
ANDREW VLIET / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER
A phase-out of short-term rentals on Maui is being proposed to increase a chronically short supply of housing for residents. Pictured are homes at The Ridge at Kapalua.
ANDREW VLIET / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER
A proposal from Maui Mayor Richard Bisson would ban short-term rental use of about 2,200 properties in West Maui as of July 1, 2025. Pictured are units at Kapalua Golf Villas.