Maui County commission endorses draft bill to ban short-term rentals

By Andrew Gomes

Today Updated 12:16 a.m.

ANDREW VLIET / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER A phase-out of short-term rentals on Maui is being proposed to increase a chronically short supply of housing for residents. Pictured are homes at The Ridge at Kapalua.
ANDREW VLIET / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER A proposal from Maui Mayor Richard Bisson would ban short-term rental use of about 2,200 properties in West Maui as of July 1, 2025. Pictured are units at Kapalua Golf Villas.
A proposal from Maui Mayor Richard Bisson would ban short-term rental use of about 2,200 properties in West Maui as of July 1, 2025. Pictured are units at Kapalua Golf Villas.

