On the Move: Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii has hired Bradley Satenberg as senior executive vice president and deputy chief financial officer and promoted Chang Park to senior vice president and investor relations director from vice president and investor relations manager.

Satenberg joins the bank with more than 30 years of financial industry experience; including his previous position as senior vice president and chief financial officer of Luther Burbank Savings and director of investor relations for Luther Burbank Corp. in Los Angeles, executive vice president and chief financial officer for 1st Century Bancshares Inc. and managing director and deputy chief financial officer for Imperial Capital Bancorp Inc., both also based in California.

Park joined the bank in 2023 and has more than 21 years’ experience including managing director of Corsica Strategy Inc., senior vice president of mergers and acquisitions at Think Research Corp., chief operating officer for Bayfield Strategy Inc. and vice president of client management for Kingsdale Advisors.

