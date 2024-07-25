Chaminade women’s hoops makes grade

From as low as $12.95 /mo.

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

The Chaminade women’s basketball team on Wednesday was ranked No. 7 among all NCAA Division II programs in the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association Academic Top 25 Honor Roll.

The Silverswords maintained a 3.794 GPA during the 2023-24 academic term.

Hawaii Hilo received special mention by finishing within the top 70 with a 3.405 GPA.

Hawaii Hilo men’s soccer team adds 15

Hawaii Hilo men’s soccer coach Diego Marroquin added 15 recruits for the upcoming season, including Maui High graduate Kaito Swanson and Ke Kula ‘O Nawahiokalani‘opu‘u Iki alum Kanilau Tolentino-Perry.

Swanson is a defender, while Tolentino-Perry is a forward, who played for Hilo High. Both are incoming freshmen.

The other forwards are Mirai Sato and Kanata Taira.

The midfielders are Aboubacar Cisse, Yoke Duku, Lukas Stark and Gen Takahashi.

The other defenders are Aidan Burns, Xavi Jul and Jakob Santiago.

Kai Yoshida and Romeo Brown are listed at forward/midfielder, and Felix Drizinsky is a forward/defender.

Paul Waschkau is a goalkeeper.

UHH women’s soccer adds 16 recruits

Hawaii Hilo women’s soccer coach Gene Okamura announced his 16-player 2024 recruiting class, the largest in his nine seasons.

All the players are from the Mainland.

The forwards are Tatianna Chavez and Aubrey Swindle.

The midfielders are Diana Garcia, Mel Guerrero, Jordan Schaden, Annette Sotelo and Savina Zamborini.

Elise Flores is a forward/midfielder.

The defenders are Rya Cabral, Shea Christiansen, Haley Clark, Valeria Da Silva, Grace Ingalls, Maia Hales and Alexandra Vital.

Kaytlin Blair is a goalkeeper.

4 UH woman sailors earn academic honors

The Hawaii women’s sailing team on Wednesday placed four student-athletes on the Intercollegiate Sailing Association All-Academic Team.

Vivian Bonsager, Malia Johnson, Anna Kalabukhova and Mercy Tangredi were among the 290 juniors and seniors recognized for their performances on the water and in the classroom.

To be eligible, student-athletes must have competed in seven regattas during the 2023-24 season and maintained a cumulative GPA of 3.3 or higher.