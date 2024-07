Third-year Hawaii head coach Timmy Chang led his Rainbow Warriors through drills during their first fall practice at the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex on Wednesday.

First things first.

Five months after its last official practice, the Hawaii football team returned to TC Ching field for the opening of training camp, with the run-and-shoot offense fully entrusted to quarterback Brayden Schager.

“I think it starts with him,” UH head coach Timmy Chang said of the senior from Highland Park, Texas. “He’s been here a long time. He’s got a lot of games under his belt.”

During his 31-game UH career, Schager has taken 1,859 snaps — enough to earn a copy of the keys to the read-and-attack, four-wide offense. Twenty years ago, then-head coach June Jones and quarterbacks coach Dan Morrison gave Chang, a senior quarterback at the time, a share of the decision making. This year, Chang and Morrison, who is back on staff, have extended the same rights to Schager.

“As long as he sees it,” Chang said of Schager’s ability to decipher defenses, “he’s able to get us into different things we need to be able to get in to. That’s what matters.”

Schager said: “Coach Chang has helped me a lot. He’s given me the keys to this thing. He’s done it at the highest level (as a quarterback). Learning from him, and inputting my knowledge, as well with Coach Dan … and getting it all together and getting on the same page with everybody has been great.”

Slotback Pofele Ashlock praised Schager’ leadership. Ashlock, who grew up in Texas, and Schager worked out together in the Lone Star State when both visited their families during a break after the spring semester. Both were among the leaders during the Warriors’ twice-weekly, player-run practices between the end of spring training and last week.

“Brayden has a very mature way of showing how things should be done,” Ashlock said. “He understands this is what we need to do. Brayden has definitely taken the keys and handled things really well.”

The four quarterbacks divided the reps during Wednesday’s drills. Chang said that should be the format through the end of next week after which Schager will get the majority of snaps. Chang did not set a time line for choosing the remaining order with Jake Farrell, John-Keawe Sagapolutele and Micah Alejado. All four quarterbacks are expected to make the travel roster. Chang said a quarterback will be brought in to serve on the scout offense.

The Rainbow Warriors were without star wideout Steven McBride, who remains on suspension for team activities following his arrest on Saturday morning. McBride was accused of misdemeanor abuse of a household member. Tylan Hines, who moved from running back, Alex Perry, Jonah Panoke, Karsyn Pupunu, Spencer Curtis, Dekel Crowdus and Jarvis “Dino” Heimuli are among the candidates for the two wideout positions.

Dennis Thurman, who succeeded Jacob Yoro as defensive coordinator, said the Warriors were adjusting to his attack schemes.

“We’re not where we need to be, but we’ll get there,” Thurman said. “They’re showing good energy, good effort, but that doesn’t always correlate and mean we’re doing the right things. We’ve got to get to the right place. We’ve got to do the right things. We’ve got to see the right things, put us in the right position to make plays. If we don’t do that, then we’re in for a long season.”

Safety Peter Manuma, an integral player in the multiple-look defense, said the Warriors are “fine-tuning everything. … We’re trying to master the plays we do have right now. Just get right with what we have now, and then everything will fall into place.”

For training camp, which runs through the week ahead of the Aug. 24 opener against Delaware State, the freshmen are assigned to the dorms. Chang is allowing the other players the option to stay in their normal in-season residences. Until 2016, the Warriors lived in the dorms, in the dance studios, and on a military base during training camp.

The Warriors also are adjusting to conducting all their practices at Ching. (The grass practice field is being converted into a complex for the soccer and track and field programs.) The Warriors split Ching, with the offensive and defensive units each using half the field.

“It’s not easy at all, not ideal,” Chang said of the cramped space. “It is what it is. We’ll figure out how to get it done. You’re not going to get a complaint out of me. We’ll figure out a way.”