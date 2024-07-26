Letter: Harris should make gun violence a platform focus

Kamala Harris should initiate a national crusade to address the roots of the gun violence that led to the wounding of Donald Trump and the death of a Trump supporter. People across party lines want this violence to end.

”The Trump shooter and the rising nihilism of young men” by Michelle Goldberg of The New York Times (Star-Advertiser, Insight, July 17) was a disturbing look at the issue. It underscores the need to reach young men before they fall into the hopelessness and “doomerism” that Goldberg says has led to the current wave of “post-ideological terror.”

Harris should make the quest for solutions to this national social crisis the centerpiece of her run for the presidency. By keying off the Trump shooting as ”the last straw,” she could also energize the presidential campaign when many people may be tiring of hearing about immigration, inflation and abortion.

Kay Lynch

Kaneohe

