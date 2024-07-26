Letter: Invasive animals should be treated humanely

A lot has been in the news about the oposum that was found in downtown Honolulu. It was caught alive, but soon afterwards euthanized to inspect for rabies. So, did it end up having rabies?

Twenty years ago, anyone moving to Hawaii had to take their dog or cat to the Animal Quarantine Station and leave them in a cage for 120 days to make sure they did not have rabies. Why couldn’t the same thing have been done for this lonely opossum? Then after quarantine, if it was not found to have rabies, it could have been flown back to the mainland where they naturally live in the wild.

If future non-native animals are discovered, they should not immediately be killed for inspection.

John Burns

Wahiawa

