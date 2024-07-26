Letter: Maui STR owners profit as housing crisis worsens

A Maui homeowner recently complained that his three rental properties would be affected by the proposed short-term rental ban. One assumes that he also owns the property where he resides. He suggests that if he can’t use three of his properties as STRs he will be destitute, not even able to afford a plane ticket to leave the state. Talk about tone deaf. So many Hawaii residents, particularly Maui residents, would be grateful for just one home, even a rented one. Instead, many are having to scrape the last of their cash together to buy the plane ticket he says he can’t afford.

Shari Sprague

Manoa

