Letter: Study and vote wisely amid national unrest

Campaign season has come and the same flowers are blooming: promises that might be kindly described as “placebos,” or less charitably as “snake oil.”

Young voters have reason to be upset. Government deficit spending has taken money from their futures to put in the pockets of people today, unequally. Wars have been waged for reasons not fully explained, with the burden borne by an all-volunteer military who are often not from the same economic class as those sending them into battle and benefiting therefrom. Education systems have not changed quickly enough, or in the right direction.

The question is: Do the promises of politicians really solve your problems? We know that they help someone, but are you certain it is you? Which promises are a Trojan Horse, and for what?

Lloyd Lim

Makiki

