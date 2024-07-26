Off the news: Preschool Open Doors eligibility expands

Preschool Open Doors has opened its doors wider. The subsidies for preschool attendance are now available to children age 3 as well as 4, thanks in part to an additional $50 million allocated. Income eligibility also has been broadened so that more families can qualify for help.

For more information about POD, call 808-791-2130 on Oahu, or toll free from the neighbor islands at 800-746-5620. Information on income limits and other details are online, too (www.patchhawaii.org/programs/preschool-open-doors).