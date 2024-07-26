Hawaii receives $5M in federal funding to support future teachers

Hawaii has received nearly $5 million in federal funding to support the state’s education workforce, including establishing the first statewide registered apprenticeship program for K-12 teachers.

The U.S. Department of Labor awarded over $39 million in grants nationally through the State Apprenticeship Expansion Formula grants. The state Department of Labor and Industrial Relations received the second-largest grant amount — $4,999,707 — behind Alaska, according to a news release.

In announcing the grant award Wednesday, Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke, along with officials from the DLIR, state Department of Education and Hawaii Teacher Standards Board, said the program will allow about 142 aspiring educators to “earn and learn” while working toward their bachelor’s degrees at no cost, helping them avoid student loan debt and paving the way for them to become full-time teachers upon completion.

“The reality is Hawaii has faced a teacher shortage for years. Addressing it will take a coordinated effort,” Luke said in the news release.

She emphasized the importance of supporting future teachers by eliminating financial barriers and offering the benefits and mentorship necessary for their success.

The apprenticeship program will not only offer classroom experience, but also train nationally certified educators to become mentors for those entering the profession, which aims to help retain skilled, local teachers.

DOE reported that approximately half of new teachers leave the profession within their first five years on the job.

“The ‘earn and learn’ apprenticeship framework is a gamechanger for Hawaii as it opens up more opportunities for homegrown talent that reflects the cultural diversity of our communities,” Felicia Villalobos, HTSB executive director, said in the release. “By the end of their program, they’ll be fully licensed teachers with two to three years in the classroom experience.”

The registered apprenticeship program was initially launched in Tennessee in 2022 and has been rapidly spreading across the country.

“Expanding Registered Apprenticeships for aspiring teachers from lower- income and rural communities creates a high-quality, low-cost pathway for bringing talented and diverse candidates into the teaching profession,” state schools Superintendent Keith Hayashi said in the release. “This homegrown talent will reduce teacher turnover and improve student achievement in these same communities.”