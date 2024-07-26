Kokua Line: Is it too early for flu shot?

Question: Is it too early to get a flu shot? I know there’s been a lot of attention on summer COVID-19, but I’m more concerned about the flu because of a friend’s bad experience, and also because I am current on my COVID-19 boosters.

Answer: September and October are the best months for most people to get a flu shot, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. “Flu vaccination in July and August is not recommended for most people, but there are several considerations regarding vaccination during those months for specific groups,” it says, noting that:

>> Pregnant women in their third trimester can get a flu vaccine in July or August to protect their babies from flu after birth, when they are too young to get vaccinated.

>> “Children who need two doses of the flu vaccine should get their first dose of vaccine as soon as it becomes available. The second dose should be given at least four weeks after the first.”

>> “Vaccination in July or August can be considered for children who have healthcare visits during those months if there might not be another opportunity to vaccinate them.”

Otherwise, adults, especially those 65 years old and older, and pregnant women in the first or second trimester should avoid getting their flu shot in July and August, unless they won’t be able to get vaccinated in September or October, the CDC says.

Vaccination closer to the peak winter flu season is recommended because protection could decrease over time.

The CDC says that nearly everyone 6 months of age and older should get an annual flu shot. The updated 2024-2025 flu vaccines, which should be widely available before September, will be trivalent and will protect against an H1N1, H3N2 and a B/Victoria lineage virus, the CDC says.

Nationwide it’s estimated that more than 44,900 people died of flu complications during the 2023-2024 flu season, according to the CDC.

Q: I didn’t get the most recent COVID-19 booster shot, and I figured I would wait until the new shot is out this fall, but a lot of people I know are getting COVID-19, so I’m wondering about my options now.

A: The CDC website says people who have never been vaccinated against COVID-19 and those who have been vaccinated but feel they need additional protection and are eligible for another dose “might consider getting the currently available 2023-2024 COVID vaccine. This decision should be made in consultation with your healthcare provider and you should consider that receiving the currently available COVID-19 vaccine could delay your eligibility to immediately get the updated” 2024-2025 vaccine once it becomes available this fall.

There’s generally a four-month interval between COVID-19 doses.

Those who might benefit from a summer dose include people 65 years of age and older, those who are moderately or severely immunocompromised or have underlying medical conditions, people living in long-term care facilities, people of any age who have not received any doses of COVID- 19 vaccine, and pregnant women, especially those in late pregnancy, the CDC says.

Nationwide in 2023 more than 75,500 people died from COVID-19, the agency says.

Q: With the voting stuff, please emphasize that the voted ballot must be received by 7 p.m. Aug. 10 — you can’t just drop it in the mail that day. I was confused about this the first year we voted by mail, and my vote ending up not counting.

A: You are correct, and you are not the only reader who has mentioned this or asked for clarification. As you said, the postmark isn’t the key factor. “You may return your voted ballot by mail or in person at a designated place of deposit within your county. Voted ballots must be received by your County Elections Division by 7 p.m. on Election Day,” the state Office of Elections says on its website.

Mahalo

I’d like to thank some nice kids at the Kamiloiki skate park for encouraging my young son. They made room for him. I didn’t say anything at the time because I didn’t want to embarrass my son or the older kids, but I appreciate it. — Grateful mom

Write to Kokua Line at Honolulu Star-Advertiser, 500 Ala Moana Blvd., Suite 7-500, Honolulu, HI 96813; call 808-529-4773; or email kokualine@staradvertiser.com.