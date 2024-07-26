‘Most beautiful ship in the world’ stops in Honolulu
Sailors Francesca Matano, left, and Mattia Chiusano entertained Italian-speaking visitors to the vessel.
Tom Pieper of Honolulu photographed a mast and rigging Thursday.
Billed as “the most beautiful ship in the world,” the Italian navy training ship Amerigo Vespucci was moored Thursday at Pier 7, Honolulu Harbor. The tall ship stopped in the islands for the 21st stage of its world tour.