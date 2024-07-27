Letter: Donate your time to keep Hawaii a clean paradise

Our local environment needs attention. As citizens it is our civic duty to be involved. To bring us together as American citizens, I would be in favor of a gap year after high school dedicated to community service or a military service option. Maybe we can start with our state. I encourage all citizens to find a local cause that suits you and donate a day. Thank you, Kailua Beach Adventures, for donating kayaks for the Hamakua Stream/estuary cleanup.

Your life cannot be so busy that you cannot enjoy a gorgeous, warm and breezy Oahu morning, or an afternoon optical show sunset by walking a beach and picking up trash with your neighbors. We pay a lot to live here, lets enjoy it.

Joseph Bussen

Kailua

