Letter: Donate your time to keep Hawaii a clean paradise

Saturday, July 27, 2024
77°
Today's Paper
Today
•
Updated
12:35 a.m.
Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.
From as low as $12.95 /mo.
Our local environment needs attention. As citizens it is our civic duty to be involved. To bring us together as American citizens, I would be in favor of a gap year after high school dedicated to community service or a military service option. Maybe we can start with our state. I encourage all citizens to find a local cause that suits you and donate a day. Thank you, Kailua Beach Adventures, for donating kayaks for the Hamakua Stream/estuary cleanup.
Your life cannot be so busy that you cannot enjoy a gorgeous, warm and breezy Oahu morning, or an afternoon optical show sunset by walking a beach and picking up trash with your neighbors. We pay a lot to live here, lets enjoy it.
Joseph Bussen
Kailua
EXPRESS YOURSELF
The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.
>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.
>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813
>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter