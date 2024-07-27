Letter: Longer summer hours needed at UH libraries

Back in 2015, when I was a student at UH-Manoa, I noticed the school’s library was open for fewer hours during the summer school sessions compared to the fall/spring semesters. That year, I drafted a resolution that was approved by the school’s Graduate Student Organization calling for increased library hours during the summer sessions.

It’s now nine years later and nothing has changed. This is problematic especially because summer sessions cram 16 weeks of coursework into six weeks, making it more essential for students to get as much library time as possible.

The shorter hours are also a major inconvenience for those with daytime responsibilities, as well as for those without a computer or quiet study space at home.

The university should do the right thing in ensuring that future summer school sessions will have the same library hours available as the fall and spring semesters.

Pablo Wegesend

Moiliili

