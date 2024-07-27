Letter: Speed humps not a treat, but OK if they save lives

A recent letter proposed that the city eliminate the speed humps. I for one don’t particularly enjoy driving over them, but if it will save lives, then I can live with it. To avoid the last-minute hard braking of the car, I suggest that the city paint the humps a bright color that is easy to see and one that illuminates at night. Also, post large readable signs at least 15 yards before the humps, informing drivers “slow down — speed humps ahead.”

Clifford Toyama

Moanalua

