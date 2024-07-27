$62 million Hilo Harbor expansion plan still in the works
KELSEY WALLING / TRIBUNE-HERALD
Hilo Harbor is seen to the left of 525 Kalanianaole St. in Keaukaha. The state plans to purchase the property for the harbor entrance expansion.
KELSEY WALLING / TRIBUNE-HERALD
A car drives by 60 Kuhio Industrial Park in Keaukaha. The state will be purchasing the property for the Hilo Harbor entrance expansion.
KELSEY WALLING / TRIBUNE-HERALD
A biker rode by 60 Kuhio Industrial Park in Keaukaha ealier this month. The state wants to acquire the property and others for the Hilo Harbor entrance expansion.