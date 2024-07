The Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement has finished the first four homes built on state land and financed by the Hawai‘i Community Foundation’s Maui Strong Fund along with the state.

An initial piece of a 16-unit modular housing project in Lahaina being built for survivors of the Aug. 8 Maui wildfires recently welcomed its first residents.

Gov. Josh Green announced Tuesday that four families are moving in and that the rest of the homes — each featuring two bedrooms, one bathroom and 560 square feet of living space — are scheduled to be completed in September.

The $3.9 million project, called La‘iku, is being developed on 2 acres of state Department of Transportation land previously acquired to develop the Lahaina Bypass highway adjacent to Lahainaluna Road.

The homes are intended to provide more stable and affordable housing for fire survivors until they can rebuild homes lost to the fire or find other longer-term housing.

“It is heartwarming to welcome the first four families to La‘iku as we continue to work with many dedicated partners across our state to provide safe and secure longer-term housing to survivors,” Green said in a statement. “La‘iku is one of many collaborative housing initiatives that is helping to support individuals and families as they rebuild their lives.”

Kuhio Lewis, CEO of CNHA, said in a statement that some households moving into La‘iku have moved six or seven times since the fire.

“This project represents hope for Lahaina and demonstrates the power of community organizations working alongside the government,” he said.

Monthly rent at La‘iku will be $1,750, and rental assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency can be used if tenants are eligible.

Applications for future La‘iku units can be submitted online at helpingmaui.org or by visiting the CNHA Kako‘o Maui Resource Center at Maui Mall.