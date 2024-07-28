Letter: City Council should respond to scrutiny

I am extremely disappointed by the endorsement of Esther Kia‘aina for City Council. I reached out several times to her office in an effort to convince her to not accept the ridiculous 64% pay increase that had been proposed, only to be completely ignored. I was never even able to get a response or at least an explanation as to why she thought this increase was justified.

Isn’t the job of a City Council member to represent the voters of their district? How can she claim to do that when she ignores the very people she’s supposed to be representing? This alone makes her unqualified to serve, in my opinion.

Jonelle Rezantes

Kaneohe

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter