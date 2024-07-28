Letter: Italian ship evokes America’s namesake

The Italian Navy training ship Amerigo Vespucci was moored at Pier 7 at Honolulu Harbor on Thursday. A visitor inspected the ships mast and rigging.

I had to wonder why the article on the visit by the Italian naval vessel Amerigo Vespucci left out what is undeniably the most important fact about Vespucci.

The article stated that he was “an Italian merchant and explorer.” While true, the term “America” was first used in the 14th century, when a German cartographer labeled the future continents of North and South America in Vespucci’s honor. That map is often referred to as “America’s birth certificate.” Vespucci’s Italian-American descendants think that is a significant fact.

Brian Barbata

Kailua

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter