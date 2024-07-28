Letter: Kelly is clear choice for running mate

U.S. Sen. Mark Kelly (D-AZ) looks at reporters during a press conference following the weekly Senate caucus luncheons on Capitol Hill in Washington on April 9.

The obvious candidate for Kamala Harris’ vice president is Sen. Mark Kelly. His bio makes him a perfect and complete foil to Trump and JD Vance, combined. A retired Navy captain (full colonel in other services), he flew 39 combat missions in the Gulf War then went on to be a test pilot before becoming a NASA astronaut. He was the commander of the last two of his four trips into orbit. Fifty-four days out of this world! He now holds a masters in aeronautical engineering. His wife, former congresswoman Gabby Giffords, survived an assassination attempt in 2011 and both continue to champion responsible gun legislation.

Mark Kelly is clearly the choice for vice president, and ready to be our president if needed.

George Nakamura

Mililani

