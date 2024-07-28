Letter: Time for a woman to sit in the Oval Office

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris salutes upon arrival at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland on Saturday.

In 2016, Hillary Clinton was leading in the polls for the presidential election. When Donald Trump was elected president, he said that he won fair and square with no Russian interference in the election. In 2020, Donald Trump lost to Joe Biden and claimed that there was fraud and cheating, and that he won the presidential election.

In 2024, Donald Trump is likely already thinking of lies and excuses for his loss to a woman. The time has come. The time is right. The time is now. Kamala Harris will win in a landslide.

Allan Asato

Pearl City

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter