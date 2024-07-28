Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Sunday, July 28, 2024 76° Today's Paper

EditorialLetters

Letter: Time for a woman to sit in the Oval Office

Today Updated 12:59 a.m.

POOL VIA REUTERS U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris salutes upon arrival at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland on Saturday.

POOL VIA REUTERS

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris salutes upon arrival at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland on Saturday.