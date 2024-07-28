Letter: Trump track record bests untested Harris

Former President Donald Trump addresses the Bitcoin 2024 conference at Music City Center in Nashville, Tenn., on Saturday.

Kamala Harris is projected to become the Democratic nominee for president. Her supporters opine that a Trump victory will result in a series of heinous acts and conclude that Trump should not be re-elected. They do not laud the Biden-Harris administration that gave us, in my opinion, open borders, record inflation, high energy costs, a depleted strategic oil reserve, increased importation of fentanyl and human trafficking.

Trump promises to secure our southern border, deport immigrants who entered illegally, increase energy production, make permanent tax cuts, end the current wars that are impacting our resources, support law and order, and remove policies that impede business and stifle growth.

Voters have a clear choice to either embrace our current economic condition and accept new higher taxes or choose someone who has a proven record. Do you want an assertive and sometimes abrasive leader or a wishy-washy, uncertain leader?

John Tamashiro

Pearl City

