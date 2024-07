A man holds up a sign near Mar-a-Lago on May 30 in Palm Beach, Fla., after former President Donald Trump was found guilty on all counts in his New York criminal hush money trial.

We are getting close to the general election and I still cannot fathom why anyone would vote for a person who allegedly committed fraud with a so-called university and paid a $25 million settlement. A person who was heard on an “Access Hollywood” tape degrading women, who is liable for $5 million in a sex assault case and another $83.3 million for defama- tion in the same case, who is liable for $454 million in a fraud case and who was convicted on 34 felony counts. This person also has numerous associates who are convicted felons and went to prison. That person is Donald Trump!

Who would want such a person to be president of our great law-abiding country?

Ron Mata

Pearl City

