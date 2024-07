University of Hawaii’s Sea Grant College Program’s $68.5 million federal grant will help to enhance long-term climate resilience by restoring marine ecosystems. Coral reefs line the Kona coast of the Big Island.

The University of Hawaii’s Sea Grant College Program has received a $68.5 million federal grant to lead a coalition of a dozen organizations to enhance the state’s long-term climate resilience by revitalizing the traditional Native Hawaiian moku system for land tenure and resource stewardship.

The grant, funded by the Department of Commerce and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, is part of the larger $575 million Climate Resilience Regional Challenge under the federal Inflation Reduction Act. The UH Sea Grant College Program is one of only eight recipients nationwide and the only university-led award, according to a news release issued Friday.

The coalition includes state and county government agencies, academic institutions, national and local nonprofits, and Native Hawaiian and other local stewards.

Darren Lerner, Sea Grant director and project lead, said in the release that the UH program will work with two co-leads, Kua‘aina Ulu ‘Auamo and the state Department of Land and Natural Resources, “along with many other partners and communities, to build an enduring program and long-term partnerships in support of vital community governance and aina stewardship for long beyond the five-year project.”

The initiative aims to enhance long-term climate resilience by restoring forest, watershed, coastal and marine ecosystems, while also improving co-management and community governance of these vital resources, the release said.

Project activities will focus on the leeward areas of Kauai and Molokai; Waianae on Oahu; Puali Komohana on Maui; and Kohala on Hawaii island.

“As a coastal state with a rich history of ‘aina stewardship, Hawaii will greatly benefit from the University of Hawaii’s work to protect our island home from the impacts of climate change by restoring watersheds and native forests, reinvigorating coral reefs, and revitalizing food systems,” U.S. Rep. Jill Tokuda said in the release.

The initiative will not only invest significantly in land restoration and conservation projects but will also emphasize community-centered governance, network building, knowledge exchange and capacity development across the five islands, the release said.

The effort also will integrate with ongoing projects throughout the state.

Additionally, 85% of the $68.5 million grant will be dedicated to directly supporting community partners and collaborators. Moving forward, the project team will expand its network to include additional community organizations, aiming to establish long-term partnerships that support vital community governance and land stewardship, the release said.

Gov. Josh Green called the project “an exciting opportunity” that “will reinvigorate historical systems of resource management to build a resilient future for the Hawaiian Islands against increased heat, drought, flooding, sea level rise and wildfires.”