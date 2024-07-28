OBRL New Era wins Southwest Regional, advances to Babe Ruth World Series

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

OBRL New ERA won the 13u Babe Ruth Pacific Southwest Regional with a 10-1 victory against Sacramento, Calif., on Saturday in Taft, Calif.

OBRL New Era lost to Sacramento 7-4 earlier in the day, forcing a winner-take-all game for the title. With the win, OBRL New Era finished the tournament with a 4-1 record.

Talon Pa’ahao, Bryce Kedro, Desten Napierala, Kamau Yojo and Drayzen Alagao were named to the all-tournament team. Pa’ahao was named the tournament’s most valuable player.

New ERA advances to the 13u Babe Ruth World Series in Glenn Allen, Va., which starts on Aug. 8. They will be trying to become the fourth consecutive Hawaii team to capture the title. OBRL Kado Baseball won it in 2021 and 2022, and OBRL Islanders won in 2023.