Signs of Hawaiian Life – July 28, 2024
Honolulu residents Jeannie and Michael Butel enjoyed a neighborhood Ohana restaurant and bar while visiting family in Belo Horizonte, Brazil. Photo by Catherine Morelix.
Chris Steis of Honolulu was in Bozeman, Mont., at the Music on Main concert series and came across a food truck serving "Hawaiian donuts," otherwise known as malasadas. Photo by Robin Steis.
Timothy and Charlene Kim traveled from Honolulu to Montreal, Canada, and had some beverages at Aloha Espresso Bar. Photo by an Aloha Espresso employee.