Letter: Claws come out after JD Vance taunts cat ladies

Growing up, I always thought I’d get married and have two or three children. The universe, however, had other plans and ideas for my life. I’m 64, unmarried, have no children, have a great job helping others and love cats.

According to Republican vice presidential candidate JD Vance, I’m not married and don’t have kids because I’m dedicated to my job. Also, my parents’ divorce irreparably damaged me. All this has made me miserable, so I want others to be miserable, too. Everything bad that is happening is because of people like me.

Wow, I had no idea! Mahalo, JD, for letting me know my life is a train wreck. Somehow I completely missed this.

Violet E. Horvath

Nuuanu

