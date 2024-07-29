Letter: Ease permit process, but reinforce public safety

City Council Chair Tommy Waters has introduced Bill 39 calling for the removal of notarized affidavits presented to city Department Planning and Permitting to reduce long wait times.

Building permits reassure that safety guidelines are in place to protect the public. Eliminating and removing this process should create a significant savings to taxpayers by reducing management positions that will no longer be required. All this must take place first before the transition and Waters is responsible to ensure this is a viable and lucrative action for Oahu taxpayers. Any unsafe conditions or additional problems that may arise under Bill 39 shall have repercussions that Waters and supportive members will be held accountable for.

The safety and welfare of the public of Oahu should be most important.

Patrick N. Custino

Kaneohe

