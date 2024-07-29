Letter: Harris not qualified for presidency, Trump is

With a world on fire — war in Europe and the Middle East, and China on the march — whom do you trust? A strong leader who has already been tested, someone who has shown he’s ready and capable to stand up for America? Or are you willing to trust your future to someone who has no experience or credibility among world leaders? Someone who was entrusted to secure our own borders and not only failed miserably, but showed no real interest.

When the Democrat power brokers finally realized their candidate had no path to victory, they threw Joe Biden under the bus and handed the country a replacement who was chosen based solely on gender and race instead of someone qualified for the toughest and most important job in the world. You may not like his name calling or angry tweets, but this is not a personality or beauty contest.

Lynn Miller

Mililani

