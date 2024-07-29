Letter: Netanyahu speech snub not a good look for Dems

Hawaii is a reliably blue state, so I suspect I may be one of the few voices to offer this opinion. Israel is an ally of the United States. Former House Speaker Pelosi and numerous other congressional Democrats who skipped or boycotted Prime Minister Netanyahu’s speech are official representatives of this nation. As such, they owe consideration to its allies and their official representatives. They are free to speak their minds when acting personally. They are not free to insult an ally when acting in their official capacities. Many did exactly that by boycotting Mr. Netanyahu’s speech.

Perhaps the most unfortunate insult was dealt by the vice president, who clearly indicated that a speech to a sorority was higher on her list of priorities than that of the prime minister of an allied country. Shame. These decisions have consequences, many of which we may one day regret.

Peter Glick

Waialae

