Letter: U.S. needs government, social reform to survive

I don’t like our current political environment. I don’t like the two-party system. I despise the “my team is right, and your team is wrong” mindset. It seems to be a race to the bottom.

We need term limits; the executive branches have it, why not the legislative and the judicial branches? We need to prevent private cash from influencing our elections. We need civil, constructive debates on all topics. Hawaii is becoming less affordable for a majority of residents. Violent crime is up. Our air and food are poisoning us. Our kids are becoming less healthy and getting their news from social influencers.

If we want this wonderfully great experiment in democracy which we call America to survive, we must demand better. We need to do better. We can do better.

Chuck Cohen

Kalama Valley

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter