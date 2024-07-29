Letter: Vote to preserve human rights and democracy

Do not allow recent events to distract from what is at stake this election. MAGA’s goals are a danger to our democracy and our rights. Former President Trump stated he will be a dictator and suggested that he will reject election results unless they are in his favor. The Republican platform includes removing federal funding for educational institutions unless they teach a particular ideology; deporting people over political views; targeting minorities; increasing funding for the military; and “securing” elections. Combined with the Supreme Court ruling on presidential immunity, the above would create a government that prohibits dissent and is ruled by a leader with significant power and few checks. This is fascism.

We must cast our votes in support of maintaining our representative democracy and our rights.

Brooke Jones

Mililani

