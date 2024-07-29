Off the news: Amerigo Vespucci contrasts Falls of Clyde

Honolulu Harbor has just hosted two ships, with different life stories. At Pier 9 is the Amerigo Vespucci, the Italian navy training vessel, named for the famed explorer, the reason this country is called America. It is also dubbed “the most beautiful ship in the world.”

Meanwhile, the Falls of Clyde continues to corrode at Pier 7. State harbors officials are now seeking bids on its removal; its ultimate fate could be as a sunken wreck, dismantled parts or transfer to a new owner. Not to be forgotten: It was once a piece of maritime history.